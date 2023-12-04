﻿
Japanese auto output up 16.0 percent in January-September

Monday, 04 December 2023 12:06:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in September this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 840,648 units, rising by 10.9 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in the January-September period, Japanese automobile production grew by 16.0 percent year on year to 6,582,250 units.

Domestic automobile sales in September in Japan stood at 437,493 vehicles, rising by 10.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in the first nine months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 15.6 percent year on year to 3,607,486 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in September amounted to 411,833 units, up by 11.6 percent year on year. In the January-September period Japanese automobile exports grew by 15.8 percent year on year to 3,186,660 units.


