Japanese auto output down slightly in September 2025

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in September this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 760,764 units, falling by 0.1 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 3.6 percent year on year to 6,219,150 units.

Domestic automobile sales in September in Japan stood at 428,216 vehicles, down by 2.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first nine months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by five percent year on year to 3,465,408 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in September amounted to 362,672 units, down by two percent year on year. In the January-September period, Japanese automobile exports remained almost stable year on year totaling 3,063,209 units.