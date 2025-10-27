 |  Login 
Toyota’s global vehicle output continues to rise in January-September 2025

Monday, 27 October 2025 14:33:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 11.1 percent year on year to 918,146 units in September this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 8.5 percent to 301,626 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 12.4 percent to 616,520 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 879,314 units in September, rising by 3.1 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 6.3 percent year on year to 7,427,117 units, while its global sales amounted to 7,783,007 units, increasing by 4.7 percent on year-on-year basis.


