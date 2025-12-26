 |  Login 
Toyota’s global vehicle output up 4.9 percent in January-November 2025

Friday, 26 December 2025 15:13:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 5.5 percent year on year to 821,723 units in November this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 9.7 percent to 258,177 units, while its overseas output in the given month decreased by 3.4 percent to 563,546 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 900,011 units in November, falling by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 4.9 percent year on year to 9,175,827 units, while its global sales amounted to 9,605,105 units, increasing by 3.8 percent on year-on-year basis.


