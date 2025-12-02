Toyota’s global vehicle output up six percent in January-October 2025

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 3.8 percent year on year to 926,987 units in October this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 6.8 percent to 326,832 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 2.2 percent to 600,155 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 922,087 units in October, rising by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by six percent year on year to 8,354,104 units, while its global sales amounted to 8,705,094 units, increasing by 4.5 percent on year-on-year basis.