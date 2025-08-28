Toyota’s global vehicle output up 5.7 percent in January-July 2025

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 5.3 percent year on year to 846,771 units in July this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 5.5 percent to 292,041 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 12 percent to 554,730 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 899,449 units in July, rising by 4.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 5.7 percent year on year to 5,764,795 units, while its global sales amounted to 6,058,731 units, increasing by 5.4 percent on year-on-year basis.