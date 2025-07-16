Nissan to shut down Oppama vehicle production in 2028, consolidates output in Kyushu

In a major step under its global restructuring strategy, Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has announced that it will cease vehicle production at its Oppama plant in Yokosuka by the end of fiscal year 2027-28, in March 2028. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing manufacturing operations by transferring all current and future vehicle production from Oppama to Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd., located in Fukuoka Prefecture.

According to Nissan, the decision is part of broader efforts to cut global production capacity - excluding China - from 3.5 million to 2.5 million units and raise plant utilization rates to 100 percent. To achieve this, the company has been considering the consolidation of production sites from 17 to 10. According to the statement, transferring operations to the Kyushu plant will improve manufacturing cost-efficiency, strengthen plant competitiveness, enhance product profitability and support long-term growth and sustainability.

While vehicle production at the Oppama plant will be phased out, other key operations in the district - including the Nissan Research Center, GRANDRIVE, crash test facilities, and the Oppama Wharf - will continue as normal. These operations are vital to Nissan’s R&D and logistics capabilities in Japan.

“The Oppama plant is a proud part of our history, and its legacy will endure,” stated Ivan Espinosa, Nissan’s chief planning officer, while he emphasized the company’s continued commitment to supporting the local community and its workforce throughout the transition.

The Oppama plant, operational since 1961, has produced over 17.8 million vehicles. Production will continue at full scale until its planned closure, ensuring uninterrupted supply and quality standards until the transition is complete.