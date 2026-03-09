 |  Login 
Japanese auto output and sales rise in 2025

Monday, 09 March 2026 12:21:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in December last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 691,156 units, rising by 1.9 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 2.1 percent year on year to 8,410,334 units.

Domestic automobile sales in December in Japan stood at 335,459 vehicles, up by 1.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the full year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 3.2 percent year on year to 4,565,777 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in December amounted to 368,380 units, down by 7.8 percent year on year. In 2025, Japanese automobile exports declined by one percent year on year totaling 4,172,815 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

