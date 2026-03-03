Toyota’s global vehicle output falls in January 2026, sales rise

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by six percent year on year to 735,097 units in January this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 6.1 percent to 249,827 units, while its overseas output in the given month decreased by 5.9 percent to 485,270 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 822,577 units in the first month of the year, rising by 4.7 percent year on year. In the given month, Toyota’s sales to its domestic market amounted to 123,065 units, decreasing by 2.7 percent, while it exported 699,512 units, with a 6.1 percent increase, both year on year.