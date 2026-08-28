Toyota's global vehicle output and sales decrease in Jan-July 2026

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 2.1 percent year on year to 828,629 units in July this year. In particular, the company's domestic output rose by 12.4 percent to 328,157 units, while its overseas output in the given month fell by 9.8 percent to 500,472 units, both year on year.

Toyota's global vehicle sales amounted to 856,125 units in July, falling by 4.8 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, the company's global vehicle output was down by 1.4 percent year on year to 5,692,378 units, while its global sales amounted to 5,865,023 units, decreasing by 3.2 percent on year-on-year basis.