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Japanese auto output up three percent in H1 2026

Wednesday, 02 September 2026 15:16:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in June this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 776,023 units, rising by 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first half this year, Japanese automobile production increased by three percent year on year to 4,299,050 units.

Domestic automobile sales in June in Japan stood at 426,884 vehicles, up by 8.5 percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first six months, domestic automobile sales in Japan totaled 2,387,190 units, increasing by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the meantime, the country's automobile exports in June amounted to 384,204 units, up by 3.9 percent year on year. In the January-June period Japanese automobile exports increased by 0.3 percent year on year to 2,052,789 units.

Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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