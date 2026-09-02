Japanese auto output up three percent in H1 2026

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in June this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 776,023 units, rising by 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first half this year, Japanese automobile production increased by three percent year on year to 4,299,050 units.

Domestic automobile sales in June in Japan stood at 426,884 vehicles, up by 8.5 percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first six months, domestic automobile sales in Japan totaled 2,387,190 units, increasing by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the meantime, the country's automobile exports in June amounted to 384,204 units, up by 3.9 percent year on year. In the January-June period Japanese automobile exports increased by 0.3 percent year on year to 2,052,789 units.