Toyota's global vehicle output and sales decrease in Jan-Aug 2026

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 5.9 percent year on year to 700,860 units in August this year. In particular, the company's domestic output fell by 1.7 percent to 204,487 units, while its overseas output in the given month fell by 7.6 percent to 496,373 units, both year on year.

Toyota's global vehicle sales amounted to 790,743 units in August, falling by 6.4 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of this year, the company's global vehicle output was down by 1.9 percent year on year to 6,393,307 units, while its global sales amounted to 6,655,766 units, decreasing by 3.6 percent on year-on-year basis.