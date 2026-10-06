Japanese auto output up 3.7 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in July this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 802,102 units, rising by 7.8 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 5,101,152 units.

Domestic automobile sales in July in Japan stood at 417,173 vehicles, up by 6.8 percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first seven months, domestic automobile sales in Japan totaled 2,804,363 units, increasing by 2.5 percent year on year.

In the meantime, the country's automobile exports in July amounted to 390,330 units, up by 8.6 percent year on year. In the January-July period Japanese automobile exports increased by 1.6 percent year on year to 2,443,119 units.