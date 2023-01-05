Toyota’s global vehicle output rises in November, sales decline

Thursday, 05 January 2023 12:02:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 1.5 percent year on year to 833,104 units in November last year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 3.3 percent to 266,174 units, while its overseas output in the given month rose by 3.8 percent to 566,930 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 796,484 units in November, rising by 2.9 percent year on year.

In the January-November period last year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by seven percent year on year to 8,327,166 units, while its global sales amounted to 8,727,662 units, decreasing by 0.4 percent on year-on-year basis.