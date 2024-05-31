﻿
English
Toyota’s global vehicle output records third consecutive decrease in April

Friday, 31 May 2024 11:43:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 4.0 percent year on year to 756,254 units in April this year, marking the third consecutive decrease. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 7.9 percent to 251,485 units, while its overseas output in the given month went down by 1.9 percent to 504,769 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 797,097 units in April, falling by 0.5 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 3.0 percent year on year to 3,040,784 units, while its global sales amounted to 3,198,505 units, decreasing by 0.1 percent on year-on-year basis.


