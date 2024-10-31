Toyota’s global vehicle output falls for eighth month in a row in September

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 8.3 percent year on year to 826,556 units in September this year, marking the eighth consecutive month in which a decrease has been observed. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 10.6 percent to 277,915 units, while its overseas output in the given month went down by seven percent to 548,641 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 853,149 units in September, falling by 7.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 5.6 percent year on year to 6,989,567 units, while its global sales amounted to 7,430,238 units, decreasing by 1.9 percent year on year.