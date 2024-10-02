 |  Login 
Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales fall in August

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 14:53:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 11.2 percent year on year to 709,571 units in August this year, marking the seventh consecutive month in which a decrease has been observed. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 22.2 percent to 185,680 units, while its overseas output in the given month went down by 6.5 percent to 523,891 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 826,863 units in August, falling by 3.1 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 5.2 percent year on year to 6,163,046 units, while its global sales amounted to 6,577,090 units, decreasing by 1.1 percent year on year.


