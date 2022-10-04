﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Toyota cuts October output forecast by 50,000 units

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 12:01:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans.

Toyota’s global production for October this year is expected to be around 750,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 50,000 units in the monthly production plan amid additional suspensions of operations at some plants and lines in Japan due to the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage. The global production volume for August through October is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month. 

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.7 million units.

Toyota’s production line No.1 at the Tsutsumi Plant, production line No. 1 at the Tahara Plant, production line No. 2 at the Miyata Plant, production line No. 1 at the Toyota Auto Body Inabe Plant, and production line No. 1 at Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant are all scheduled for suspension in October.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Toyota’s global vehicle output up reaches record high in August

03 Oct | Steel News

Toyota increases September-November output forecast

12 Aug | Steel News

Toyota's global vehicle output and sales down in H1 amid semiconductor shortages

01 Aug | Steel News

Toyota cuts August output forecast by 150,000 units

20 Jul | Steel News

Toyota cuts July output forecast by 50,000 units

23 Jun | Steel News

Toyota cuts June output forecast by further 40,000 units

17 Jun | Steel News

Spain’s Gestamp to expand in Japan with new hot stamping line

07 Jun | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 13.3 percent in Jan-Mar

03 Jun | Steel News

Toyota cuts June output forecast by 100,000 units

24 May | Steel News

Toyota cuts May output forecast by 50,000 units amid lockdown in Shanghai

13 May | Steel News