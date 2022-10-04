Toyota cuts October output forecast by 50,000 units

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 12:01:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans.

Toyota’s global production for October this year is expected to be around 750,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 50,000 units in the monthly production plan amid additional suspensions of operations at some plants and lines in Japan due to the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage. The global production volume for August through October is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month.

The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.7 million units.

Toyota’s production line No.1 at the Tsutsumi Plant, production line No. 1 at the Tahara Plant, production line No. 2 at the Miyata Plant, production line No. 1 at the Toyota Auto Body Inabe Plant, and production line No. 1 at Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant are all scheduled for suspension in October.