Toyota cuts November output forecast by 100,000 units

Monday, 24 October 2022 11:43:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for November this year is expected to be around 800,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 100,000 units in the monthly production plan.

As a result of this plan, the company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2022-23 is expected to be lower than the previous forecast of 9.7 million units.

Toyota’s production lines No.1 and No. 2 at the Takaoka Plant, production line No. 2 at the Tsutsumi Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 3 at the Tahara Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at the Miyata Plant, production line No. 2 at Iwate Plant, production line No. 2 at Toyota Auto Body Fujimatsu Plant, production line No. 1 at Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant, and the Toyota Motor East Japan Miyagi Ohira Plant are all scheduled for suspension in November.