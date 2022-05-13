﻿
Toyota cuts May output forecast by 50,000 units amid lockdown in Shanghai

Friday, 13 May 2022 17:03:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage resulting from the spread of the coronavirus. The company stated its global production for May is expected to be around 700,000 units, down by 50,000 units from the previous forecast, due to the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai in China. Earlier, the company had announced its planned global production volume for May would be approximately 750,000 units.

As a result of the lockdown in Shanghai, Toyota has decided to additionally suspend operations of 14 lines at eight plants in Japan from May 16 to May 21. 

A total of 28 lines at 14 Toyota plants are scheduled for suspension in May.


Tags: Japan Far East automotive production 

