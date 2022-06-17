﻿
English
Toyota cuts June output forecast by further 40,000 units

Friday, 17 June 2022 14:17:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

The company has decided to suspend operations at some of its domestic plants from June 17 due to low attendance caused by a Covid-19 outbreak at one of its suppliers and a shortage of parts supply caused by a production equipment defect at another supplier.

Toyota’s global production for June this year is expected to be around 750,000 units, with a further decrease of approximately 40,000 units in the monthly production plan. The company’s global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.7 million units.

The company stated that the production plan may be lower as it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductor chips and the spread of the virus. However, the company will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production. 

Toyota’s production line No.1, production line for GR models, and production line for low-volume models at the Motomachi Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at the Takaoka Plant, production line No. 3 at the Tahara Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at the East Japan Iwate Plant, and production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Daihatsu Motor Corporation Kyoto (Oyamazaki) Plant are all scheduled for suspension from June 17.


