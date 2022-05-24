﻿
English
Toyota cuts June output forecast by 100,000 units

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 12:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for June this year is expected to be around 850,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 100,000 units in the monthly production plan. The company’s global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 is expected to be 9.7 million units.

The company stated that the shortage of semiconductors, the spread of Covid-19 and other factors are making it difficult to look ahead.

Toyota’s production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Toyota Motor Kyushu Miyata Plant, line No. 1 at Toyota Motor East Japan Iwate Plant and Daihatsu Motor Corporation Kyoto (Oyamazaki) Plant are scheduled for suspension in June.


Tags: Japan Far East automotive production 

