Toyota cuts July output forecast by 50,000 units

Thursday, 23 June 2022 12:22:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for July this year is expected to be around 800,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 50,000 units in the monthly production plan. The global production volume for July through September is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month. The company’s global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.7 million units.

Toyota’s production line No.1, the production line for GR models, and the production line for low-volume models at the Motomachi Plant, production line No. 2 at the Takaoka Plant, production line No. 3 at the Tahara Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at the East Japan Iwate Plant, Toyota Motor East Japan Miyagi Ohira Plant, and production line No. 2 at Toyota Auto Body Fujimatsu Plant and production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Toyota Auto Body Yoshiwara Plant are all scheduled for suspension for July.