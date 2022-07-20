Toyota cuts August output forecast by 150,000 units

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 12:26:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for August this year is expected to be around 700,000 units, with a decrease of approximately 150,000 units in the monthly production plan. The global production volume for August through October is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month. The company’s estimated global production for the full period of the fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged at 9.7 million units.

Toyota’s production line No.1 at the Motomachi Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at the Tsutsumi Plant, production line No. 1 at the East Japan Iwate Plant, production line No. 2 at the Toyota Auto Body Fujimatsu Plant, production lines No. 1 and No. 2 at Toyota Auto Body Yoshiwara Plant, and production lines No. 301 and No. 302 at the Toyota Industries Corporation are all scheduled for suspension in August.