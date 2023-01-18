Toyota announces production plans for February

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 15:27:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota has announced that it has made adjustments to its production plans due to the semiconductor shortage which resulted from the spread of the coronavirus.

Toyota’s global production for February is expected to be around 750,000 units. 300,000 units will be produced in Japan, while 450,000 units will be produced overseas.

Toyota’s production line No. 1, the production line for low-volume models and the production line for GR models at the Motomachi Plant are scheduled for suspension in February.