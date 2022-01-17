Severstal supplies large diameter pipes to Canada for first time

Monday, 17 January 2022 16:06:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has shipped 1,500 mt of large diameter pipe (LDP) to Canada, supplying LDP to this destination for the first time.

The pipes were produced at Severstal’s Izhora Pipe Mill and will be delivered to one of the leading pipe manufacturers in North America to be used by the energy industry in Canada.

In March, July and November last year, the company also completed its first large diameter pipe deliveries to Peru, Brazil and Italy respectively, as SteelOrbis previously reported.