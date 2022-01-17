﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal supplies large diameter pipes to Canada for first time

Monday, 17 January 2022 16:06:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has shipped 1,500 mt of large diameter pipe (LDP) to Canada, supplying LDP to this destination for the first time.

The pipes were produced at Severstal’s Izhora Pipe Mill and will be delivered to one of the leading pipe manufacturers in North America to be used by the energy industry in Canada.

In March, July and November last year, the company also completed its first large diameter pipe deliveries to Peru, Brazil and Italy respectively, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: tubular  Severstal  pipe  Russia  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Jan

France’s steel product export value up 58.1 percent in January-November
30 Dec

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 2.5 percent in Nov from Oct
27 Dec

EEC extends AD duty on steel pipes from Ukraine for five years
23 Dec

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October
21 Dec

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output up 25.9% in Jan-Nov