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Severstal acquires new steel center to expand steel pipe business

Monday, 05 October 2026 12:44:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced the acquisition of the Dmitrovsky Metallocentre (DMC) production and warehousing complex in the Moscow region, strengthening the pipe business of its Severstal Networks business line and expanding services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Integration expected to add 700,000 mt to annual sales

According to Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev, the integration is expected to increase Severstal's annual sales volumes by approximately 700,000 mt, while providing a foundation for further growth when demand recovers. The acquisition supports the company's strategy to improve sales of higher value-added products and broaden its access to end users.

Welded pipe and flat steel processing capabilities expand

DMC specializes in electrically welded construction pipes, including small- and medium-diameter round, shaped and galvanized pipes, alongside flat steel processing. The complex comprises approximately 50,000 square meters of production and warehousing infrastructure and employs more than 1,300 people.

Stronger regional presence and customer services

Severstal Networks director Viktor Romanovsky stated that the acquisition complements the network's logistics infrastructure in Russia's Central and Northwestern federal districts, enabling a broader pipe range, faster order fulfillment and access to steel processing services through a single supplier.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Distribution Severstal 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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