Severstal expands its export presence in pipe segment

Friday, 27 August 2021 15:16:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s Severstal is continuing to work on the expansion of its presence in the export pipe segment, specifically in the export market for large diameter products (LDP).

The company has recently completed its first LDP delivery to Greece. LDPs with three external layers of polyethylene coating, meeting the DIN 30670 standard, and an internal coating as per AWWA C-210 were delivered in line with the contract. The pipes, which have a diameter of 1,016 mm and a wall thickness of 12 mm, were produced at the Izhora Pipe Mill (ITZ), part of Severstal’s Russian Steel Division.

"Severstal has successfully been supplying large diameter pipes to the European market for some time, including to Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands. What was interesting about this shipment was that the pipes were delivered directly to the doors of the end-customer’s warehouse. We intend to further strengthen our position in the European market by offering our customers a wide variety of additional high-quality services,” Maksim Starikov, the company’s deputy sales director for the energy sector, said in the official statement.