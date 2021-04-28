﻿
Severstal to buy stake in pipe plant to boost local and export positions

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 11:32:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it will acquire a 20 percent stake in southern Russia-based Volzhsky-based pipe company LLC Production Association’s Nizhne-Volzhsky Pipe Plant (NVTZ). NVTZ covers 60 percent of the construction pipe market in southern Russia. The acquisition is expected to be completed within the month of May this year.

Nizhne-Volzhsky Pipe Plant includes 17 pipe-electric welding mills with a total annual capacity of over 600,000 mt of products. The acquisition will strengthen Severstal’s position in the domestic market for small and medium diameter pipes and significantly expand the company’s export markets for pipes into the CIS countries. NVTZ will enable the company to supply small and medium-diameter g/c and x/c pipes to the Central Asian market. NVTZ already supplies products to CIS countries including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia.


