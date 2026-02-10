 |  Login 
US OCTG imports down 24.8 percent in November 2025 from October

Tuesday, 10 February 2026 09:23:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 88,202 mt in November last year, down 24.8 percent from October and down 7.9 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $102.75 million in November, compared to $119.04 million in October and $138.18 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in November with 28,744 mt, compared to 7,574 mt in October and 22,268 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported OCTG in November include Canada with 12,069 mt, Austria with 8,798 mt, and Taiwan with 8,455 mt.


