US structural pipe and tube exports down 18 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 4,458 mt in December last year, down 18.0 percent from November and down 39.5 percent from December 2024. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $9.11 million in December, compared to $12.94 million in the previous month and $12.2 million in the same month of the previous year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in December with 2,414 mt, compared to 2,883 mt in November and 2,732 mt in December 2024. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,849 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in December.