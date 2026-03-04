 |  Login 
US OCTG imports down 14.6 percent in December 2025 from November

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 12:20:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 75,295 mt in December last year, down 14.6 percent from November and down 29.7 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $96.39 million in December, compared to $102.75 million in November and $146.53 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from Vietnam in December with 16,018 mt, compared to 9,230 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported OCTG in December include the UAE with 14,812 mt, Austria with 11,752 mt, and Canada with 9,172 mt.


