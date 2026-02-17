 |  Login 
US standard pipe imports down 13.3 percent in November 2025 from October

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 11:28:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 51,475 mt in November last year, down 13.3 percent from October and down 21.3 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $49.86 million in November, compared to $54.4 million in October and $73.97 million in November last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Vietnam in November with 11,762 mt, compared to 19,140 mt in October and 7,893 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in November include the UAE with 10,150 mt, Canada with 6,665 mt, Turkey with 4,801 mt, and Thailand with 4,681 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

