US structural pipe and tube exports up 29.3 percent in June 2025 from May

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 13:54:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 7,229 mt in June this year, up 29.3 percent from May and down 23.6 percent from June last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $13.1 million in June, compared to $11.2 million in the previous month and $17.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in June with 4,051 mt, compared to 1,922 mt in May and 5,461 mt in June last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 2,969 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in June.


