US OCTG exports down 10.9 percent in November 2025 from October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 11,918 mt in November last year, down 10.9 percent from October and down 40.1 percent from November 2024. By value, OCTG exports totaled $32.12 million in November, compared to $30.86 million in the previous month and $43.38 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in November with 6,366 mt, compared to 20,261 mt in October and 15,428 mt in November last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in November.