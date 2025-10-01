US standard pipe imports down 20.3 percent in July 2025

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 59,201 mt in July this year, down 20.3 percent from June and down 10.7 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $61.1 million in July, compared to $73.4 million in June and $77.2 million in July last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in July with 20,767 mt, compared to 18,349 mt in June and 10,267 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include Canada with 7,284 mt, Vietnam with 7,153 mt, Thailand with 5,079 mt, and Oman with 4,611 mt.