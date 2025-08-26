 |  Login 
US standard pipe imports up 21.9 percent in June 2025

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 17:51:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 74,287 mt in June this year, up 21.9 percent from May and down 2.7 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $73.4 million in June, compared to $62.4 million in May and $89.0 million in June last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in June with 18,349 mt, compared to 13,318 mt in May and 18,290 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include Thailand with 10,221 mt, Canada with 9,075 mt, South Korea with 8,538 mt, and Vietnam with 6,498 mt.


