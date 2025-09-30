US line pipe imports down 23.3 percent in July 2025

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 43,554 mt in July this year, down 23.3 percent from June and up 10.3 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $55.3 million in July this year, compared to $62.8 million in June and $56.3 million in July 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in July with 24,670 mt compared to 29,532 mt in June and 16,772 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in July include India with 5,212 mt, Romania with 2,232 mt, Brazil with 2,070 mt, Spain with 1,641 mt, and Germany with 1,341 mt.