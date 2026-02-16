US line pipe imports up 45.2 percent in November 2025 from October

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 29,663 mt in November last year, up 45.2 percent from October and down 48.5 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $35.99 million in November last year, compared to $23.1 million in October and $83.56 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in November with 12,950 mt compared to 7,476 mt in October and 27,764 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported line pipe in November include India with 3,902 mt, the UK with 3,774 mt, and Mexico with 3,099 mt.