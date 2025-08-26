 |  Login 
US OCTG exports down 24.5 percent in June 2025

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 17:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 11,127 mt in June this year, down 24.5 percent from May and down 41.6 percent from June last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $24.8 million in June, compared to $29.2 million in the previous month and $42.7 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 8,223 mt, compared to 11,112 mt in May and 14,462 mt in June last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in June.


