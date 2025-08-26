US line pipe imports down 28.7 percent in June 2025

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 56,783 mt in June this year, down 28.7 percent from May and down 5.5 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $62.8 million in June this year, compared to $93.5 million in May and $79.0 million in June 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in June with 29,532 mt compared to 47,809 mt in May and 30,914 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in June include Thailand with 4,930 mt, Ukraine with 4,137 mt, Germany with 3,511 mt, India with 2,651 mt, and Georgia with 2,057 mt.