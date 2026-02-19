US structural pipe and tube exports down 15.9 percent in November 2025 from October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 5,440 mt in November last year, down 15.9 percent from October and down 40.2 percent from November 2024. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.94 million in November, compared to $14.85 million in the previous month and $15.97 million in the same month of the previous year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in November with 2,883 mt, compared to 2,872 mt in October and 3,126 mt in November 2024. The other top export destination was Canada with 2,293 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in November.