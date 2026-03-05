 |  Login 
US line pipe imports up 44.1 percent in December 2025 from November

Thursday, 05 March 2026 12:38:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 42,769 mt in December last year, up 44.1 percent from November and down 8.7 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $91.79 million in December last year, compared to $35.99 million in November and $64.95 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in December with 15,010 mt compared to 12,950 mt in November and 20,200 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Mexico with 13,480 mt, India with 8,764 mt, and Italy with 2,783 mt.


