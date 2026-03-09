US standard pipe imports stable in December 2025 from November

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 51,467 mt in December last year, remaining stable from November and down 44.3 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $49.15 million in December, compared to $49.86 million in November and $94.63 million in December last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Thailand in December with 11,706 mt, compared to 4,681 mt in November and 15,915 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include the UAE with 10,403 mt, Vietnam with 6,869 mt, Canada with 5,248 mt, and South Korea with 3,836 mt.