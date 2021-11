Tuesday, 23 November 2021 15:14:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed delivery of large diameter pipes (LDP) to Italy for the first time.

The LDPs of X52/L360ME/S355J2H grade steel were produced at Severstal’s Izhora Pipe Mill and were supplied to Italy-based D’Amore & Lunardi S.p.A. for oil and gas projects in Italy by road transport.

In March and July this year, the company also completed its first large diameter pipe deliveries to Peru and Brazil, respectively, as SteelOrbis previously reported.