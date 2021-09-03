﻿
Severstal supplies LDP with epoxy coating for Arctic LNG 2 project

Friday, 03 September 2021 11:06:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has supplied 15,800 mt of large diameter pipes (LDP) with an epoxy coating for the construction of the Arctic LNG 2 project of Russia-based natural gas producer Novatek.

The large diameter pipes, with a diameter of 530 mm and a wall thickness of 16 mm, were produced by the Izhora Pipe Plant, part of the Severstal’s steel division. As pipes need to be resistant to external factors in the Arctic, Izhora Pipe Plant has developed a technology for applying a new type of epoxy coating with a thickness of 550 microns.

Meanwhile, for the construction of Arctic LNG 2, Severstal is also supplying a wide range of products, which includes fittings, hardware and equipment.


