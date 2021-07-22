﻿
Severstal completes first large diameter pipe delivery to Brazil

Thursday, 22 July 2021 11:22:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has completed delivery of large diameter pipes (LDP) to Brazil for the first time. The products will be used for a liquefied natural gas project abroad for the first time, namely, for the construction of Barcarena LNG.

The LDPs of X65M grade steel with a diameter of 508 mm and wall thicknesses of 12.7 mm were produced at Severstal’s Izhora Pipe Mill in accordance with API 5L PSL 2 steel production standard. The pipes were shipped directly from St. Petersburg port to the Brazilian port of Vila do Conde.  

“Our customer base is expanding, and Izhora Pipe Plant already has experience supplying large diameter pipes to South America. Severstal’s vertically-integrated structure allows us to quickly meet a customer’s orders, and with the Izhora Pipe Plant located so close to the port of St. Petersburg, we are easily able to deliver our products all over the world,” Maksim Starikov, deputy sales director for energy companies at Severstal for export markets, said.


