Severstal ships LD pipes to Gazprom’s Kharasaveyskoye project

Thursday, 24 September 2020 13:38:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has started shipping large diameter (LD) pipes to Russian gas monopoly Gazprom for the Kharasaveyskoye gas condensate field development project. Within the framework of the tender won in 2018, Severstal will supply about 60,000 mt of pipes with a diameter of 1,420 mm made of K65 grade steel.

Large diameter pipes will be produced at the Izhora Pipe Mill, part of the Severstal Russian Steel division. The company will ship 35,000 mt of products to Gazprom until the end of September.

“Severstal has a long-term successful experience of cooperation with Gazprom. The company participated in the construction of the largest oil and gas pipelines, such as Gazprom’s project to transport natural gas from the Yamam Peninsula to the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia,” Dmitry Goroshkov, Severstal’s director for relations with energy companies, said.