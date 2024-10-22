New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 0.5 percent in September from August

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 0.5 percent month on month and by 6.9 percent year on year to 212,451 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 62,677 units, down by 17.1 percent as compared to August and by 14.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 29.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 16,826 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent month on month and by 3.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 7.9 percent of total new registrations in the given month.