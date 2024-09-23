 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 23.6 percent in August from July

Monday, 23 September 2024 13:31:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 23.6 percent month on month and by 10.2 percent year on year to 211,389 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 66,210 units, down by 39.2 percent as compared to July and by 26.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 31.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 17,678 units, decreasing by 24.6 percent month on month and by 26.2 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


